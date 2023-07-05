Q2 Billings Area Weather: A beaut of a day!

BILLINGS — High pressure will keep rain chances to a minimum today as sunshine dominates the skies. It will also be warmer.

A quick shot of energy will move through the area tomorrow bringing a chance of strong to severe storms across most of the Q2 viewing area. Strong winds and hail will be possible.

High pressure with northwest flow will reintroduce drier conditions Friday so expecting only a slight chance of showers through early next week.

Daytime highs will be in the 70s today, 70s/80s tomorrow through Sunday then 80s Monday and Tuesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s/50s tonight, mainly 50s Thursday night through Saturday night then 50s/60s Sunday night through the middle of next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com