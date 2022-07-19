Q2 Billings Area Weather: A 3-day stretch of very warm days ahead

BILLINGS — The work week will end with hot and dry days with some smoky haze.

High temperatures Wednesday through Friday will reach mainly the mid-to-lower 90s each afternoon. With plenty of sun and a light wind, we will be feeling the summer heat.

Early morning temperatures offer some relief, dipping to the 50s to low 60s. Conditions remain dry.

A weekend disturbance will know the temperatures back to the 80s to low 90s for highs. A few isolated showers or afternoon thunderstorms could develop, but these high-based storms may produce mainly wind.

Use caution during the hot days. Stay hydrated; limited strenuous activity to the morning or late evening; wear light clothing and sun screen.