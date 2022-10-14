Q2 Billings Area Weather: 70s today, 50s & 60s across the weekend

BILLINGS — High pressure will keep the area dry through this evening but will break down tonight as a quick blast of energy runs through dragging a cold front. This shortwave will kick up showers late this evening through tomorrow morning along with mountain snow.

An upper ridge of high pressure moves back in by Sunday bringing a return to dry conditions. This will persist through at least late next week.

Today will be our warmest day of the week before cooler air moves in across the weekend knocking daytime and nighttime temperatures back down to near seasonal. Another warm-up is in the cards next week.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s/70s today, 50s/60s across the weekend, 60s on Monday then 60s/70s on Tuesday through late next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s/50s tonight then 30s/40s through late next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com