Q2 Billings Area Weather: 70s (even some 80s) today

BILLINGS — Today will be the warmest of week with highs in the 70s and even some 80s. Clouds will start to increase during the day ahead of a trough/cold front that will bring rain to western MT by this evening. Flow following this system will give our area a chance at on and off showers Friday night through Monday. Chances of mountain snow will also be in the cards during that stretch.

Saturday will be quite windy with gusts between 30-40 mph in Billings and areas east. The foothills could feel stronger gusts. Strong winds are also on tap for Monday.

Daytime highs will mainly be in the 70s today (some 80s possible in the north/northeast), 60s and 70s tomorrow, 50s and 60s for the weekend then 40s and 50s on Monday and Tuesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s and 50s tonight and Friday night, 30s and 40s across the weekend then 20s and 30s early next week.

