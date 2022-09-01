Q2 Billings Area Weather: 6 more days of heat, but changes are ahead

BILLINGS — The Western U.S. starts September with a stretch of record-setting temperatures and dry conditions. Montana and Wyoming are no exception. But next weekend is cooler.

A light shower or thunderstorm is possible through early Thursday evening over mountains in an otherwise dry stretch of weather. A cold front moving through the area this evening will create 20-30 mph wind gusts until the sun sets.

Friday will be cooler with temperatures starting in the 50s and low 60s, warming to around 90 degrees. Winds will be light and easterly.

Saturday through Wednesday will be hot and dry. Highs will be in the 95-to-105-degree range with no precipitation and low afternoon humidity. Any gusty winds will worsen fire weather conditions.

A change in the pattern toward next weekend could bring a significant drop in temperatures.