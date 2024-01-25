Q2 Billings Area Weather: 30s and 40s will turn to 50s and 60s next week

BILLINGS — Portions of our eastern counties are waking up to patchy fog this morning with visibility down to 1/2 to 1/4 mile from Miles City to Glendive. This should improve as the sun comes up. Slick roads and bridges are also possible in these area.

The warmer-than-average temperatures continue today and it will stay mostly dry, but a split trough will deliver a shot of light snow across the Beartooths and Absarokas by this evening with 1-2" expected. Lower elevations like Livingston and Cody could also pick up a little snow.

High pressure strengthens as we head into the weekend so little to no moisture is expected (including the mountains) as daytime highs warm up into the 50s across the weekend in some areas.

Windy conditions are expected on Saturday from Livingston to Harlowton with gusts over 50 mph possible.

Looking ahead to next week, much of the area will see daytime highs climb into the 50s with some spots even reaching the lower 60s. Billings, Livingston and Sheridan, WY could flirt with record highs on Monday. There is a better chance to see moisture flow into the lower elevations, but too early to say if we'll be getting anything beneficial.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com