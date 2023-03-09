Q2 Billings Area Weather: 1-2 punch of snow lands blows in different places

BILLINGS — Another round of snow impacts the area Wednesday night through Thursday. Friday night and Saturday also hold promise for snow, but in different areas.

In the short-term, snow moving into the area Wednesday night will be heaviest over southeastern Montana. Expect overnight impacts to travel with snowpacked roads and poor visibility that will linger into Thursday.

Snow amounts will total from 3 to 6 inches across much of the eastern counties of Montana and northern Wyoming extending into the Dakotas. Around Billings, expect one or 2 inches with lighter amounts as you get closer to the mountains west of Billings.

Overnight temperatures will be mainly in the teens to single digits, and afternoon highs on Thursday mainly in the 20s. Temperatures bounce up to the upper 20s and 30s on Friday.

Drier conditions move through the area Thursday through much of Friday. Another system moves out of northern California and across the area by Friday afternoon.

The Pacific flow will bring snow, especially to the south and west facing slopes of the mountains Saturday. Areas like Cooke City could see 6 to 12 inches of snowfall.

Snow winds down Saturday, with highs mainly in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Sunday backs off about 10 degrees to the 30s, and then the 40s to low 50s are reachable for highs Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s.