Q2 Billings Area: From fire risk to flooding risk over the long weekend

BILLINGS — We start the Labor Day weekend very warm, dry, and breezy. By the holiday on Monday, temperatures look to drop 15 to 25 degrees with rain likely.

With plenty of sun, highs on Saturday will range from the mid-80s near the mountain foothills west of Billings to near 100 in the eastern plains. Gusts to 25 mph and the relative humidity dropping into the teens will cause elevated fire weather conditions on Saturday.

Sunday is still very warm with more 80s and 90s for highs. By late Sunday through Tuesday morning, expect widespread and persistent rain.

Labor Day will be cool, with some afternoon temperatures staying in the 60s. Anywhere from 0.75" to 1.5" of rain is possible across south central and eastern Montana, with higher amounts possible in the foothills and mountains.

Plan for rain to occur during most of the day on labor Day, and be prepared for minor flooding.