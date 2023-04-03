Q2 Billings Area Forecast: Winter takes one more swing

BILLINGS — Winds dominated the weather on Sunday. But colder temperatures and areas of heavy snow take over for the early part of the week.

As winds subside through Sunday evening, expect a cool but quiet period through Monday afternoon. Clouds will increase with a chance of snow moving in favoring the mountain foothills to the West and South of Billings Monday afternoon and evening and gaining strength as it powers into the Dakotas.

Temperatures early Monday will be into the teens to mid 20s with highs in the 30s to low 40s. Expect a mix of clouds and sun through the day.

8 to 12 inches of snow is possible in the Red Lodge foothills and closer to the Bighorn Mountains of northern Wyoming Monday through Tuesday night. Southeastern Montana, including Broadus and Ekalaka, could see 4 to 6 inches.

Billings could pick up a trace to 2 inches of snowfall. Snow accumulations will be light at best North the Billings. North and South Dakota could have extremely hazardous travel, reduced visibility, snowpack roads and possible blizzard conditions.

Once the system moves towards the Great Lakes, a quieter weather pattern will start to build in. A series of disturbances will keep clouds coming and going with a chance of mainly mountain showers to the middle of the week.

Those of been waiting for the arrival of spring will be pleased to hear temperatures will continue to warm. By Easter weekend, highs will be in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s. Easter Sunday is shaping up to be the warmest day we’ve seen in over five months.