Q2 Billings Area Forecast: A Sunny and Mild Stretch Begins

BILLINGS — There is a chance for patchy fog during your morning commute especially areas east of Billings. High pressure begins building over the region today bringing dry conditions and warmer temperatures through Friday. This will also kick up breezy winds along the foothills from Livingston to Nye by Thursday. We could feel that breeze here in Billings on Friday as well.

Another system from out of the west will bring an unsettled pattern back in Friday. Models are projecting a good deal of moisture to tap into, so expect rain and snow in the western part of the state by early Friday morning that will move into the Billings area as full on rain late Friday night with the best chance on Saturday. Sunday looks to be a calm day before a second front slides through on Monday with more rain or even snow possible.

Daytime highs rebound to the mid 50s today, low 60s tomorrow, and the upper 60s on Friday with a chance to hit 70°. The last time Billings was in the 70s was on November 5 when the daytime high reached 74°. Weekend highs will dip back to the low 50s. Overnight lows will be in the 20s tonight then in the 30s through the weekend.

