Q2 Billings Area Forecast: The word 'cold' may come up frequently this weekend

BILLINGS — Temperatures could approach record cold readings this weekend. Frigid temperatures will be the big weather story, but let's talk some snow too.

Arctic air is already invading the area. The coldest air so far this season will be over us with highs near zero or below Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Snow will develop over southern Montana and northern Wyoming, with snow amounts ranging from a dusting to 3 inches through Thursday. The highest amounts will be west and south of Billings.

After starting in the single digits above and below zero, Thursday afternoon will only reach the single digits and teens. Friday and Saturday will be colder with many areas staying below zero all day.

Another round of snow will move into the region Thursday night and Friday with flurries through the weekend. The cold temperatures will limit overall accumulation across the area, but slick roads and sidewalks and poor visibility could still occur.

Billings and the surrounding area could see some record cold temperatures broken from Friday through Monday morning as temperatures drop to minus teens and minus 20s. With additionally cold wind chill values, dress in layers, limit time outdoors, and keep pets in mind.