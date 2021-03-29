Q2 Billings Area Forecast: Strong, Gusty Winds Today

BILLINGS — We wake up this morning with a cold front moving through, so expect much colder temperatures with highs in the 40s and a chance of rain/snow through this evening under cloudy skies. There could be some gradual clearing during the day, so the sunshine could break through.

The big news off of this system will be the strong northwest winds screaming in behind the front. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 6 PM. We can expect gusts between 50-65 mph for Billings and areas east, 60-75 mph from Livingston to Nye, and 55-65 from Big Timber up to Harlowton. The winds look to be strongest this morning, but will stay with us through the afternoon before decreasing from west to east as we approach the evening.

Tuesday will be dry, breezy and chilly before high pressure begins to turn things around on Wednesday and we return to warmer than normal temperatures.

Highs will be in the low to mid 40s today and Tuesday, mid to upper 50s on Wednesday, and upper 60s to low 70s Thursday through Easter weekend.

