Q2 Billings Area Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms pop and in and out all weekend

BILLINGS — The threat of strong to severe storms has been fading more to the south throughout Friday. A few strong cells that produce gusty winds will remain the bigger threat.

More moisture by Saturday will increase the chance of measurable rain and a few strong storm cells will produce pockets of heavier rain and wind along with lightning. Highs will be mainly 60s to low 70s.

The chance of rain and mountain snow persists for Saturday night and Sunday. While the exact track of the low pressure area will have a big effect on rain and snow totals, it looks likely showers will continue on and off.

If the system taps into moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, some area could easily see 1 to 3 inches of total precipitation from Friday through Tuesday. At the same time, the system may split, causing drier conditions to develop for some.

Sunday night and Memorial Day on Monday still hold the best promise for rain and mountain snow. Showers will taper off late Monday through Tuesday with warmer and drier conditions toward the end of next week.

