Q2 Billings Area Forecast: No rain for now but warming

FORECAST THURSDAY EVENING NOV 9, 2023
Posted at 7:24 PM, Nov 09, 2023
BILLINGS — Temperatures will stay close to November averages through Saturday. Then warmer than average temperatures will follow Sunday through Wednesday.

Low temperatures will be mainly 20s and some low 30s Friday and Saturday mornings. Highs will be in the 40s to mid-50s in the afternoons.

Strong west to southwest winds gusting to 50 mph or greater are expected near Livingston, Nye, Big Timber and northward to Harlowton Saturday and Saturday night. Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult.

Temperatures will be about 8 to 10 degrees warmer Sunday through Wednesday.

