Q2 Billings Area Forecast: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Flurries/Rain Showers

A cold front is pushing out of the state, dragging in colder air behind it. Snow and rain will follow in its wake, but should be gone by this evening. The foothills can still expect 4-6” of snow accumulation with the mountains receiving over a foot.

Wednesday will be quiet ahead of another disturbance dropping down from Canada starting Wednesday night. This will bring a chance for more rain and snow Thursday into Friday. A quick blast of energy will trail this front, so there remains a slight chance for rain on Saturday morning.

High pressure will take over on Sunday allowing the weekend to end on a dry and warmer note. We’ll be keeping a watch out for the chance of another system moving through early next week.

Today’s highs will dip to the upper 40s, head back to the low 50s tomorrow through Friday, mid 50s on Saturday, then warm to the mid 60s on Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s.

