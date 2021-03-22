Q2 Billings Area Forecast: Mostly Cloudy and Cool Today

BILLINGS — Expect a cloudy day as we await the next system that will move in late tonight/early tomorrow morning. This will bring a chance for 8-12” of snow in the mountains and 4-6” along the foothills. Rain or even snow will be possible for Billings late tonight through Tuesday.

Wednesday looks to be dry before yet another system moves in Thursday through Friday, bringing a chance for rain and snow especially along the foothills and northeast facing slopes. Another front is projected to pass through on the back end of the previous cold front, but this one will help reinforce high pressure that will keep conditions mostly dry for the weekend.

Today’s highs will push into the low 50s, but a cold front will drop highs back down into mid 40s on Tuesday. Highs will hover in the upper 40s to low 50s Wednesday through Saturday then warm to the low 60s on Sunday. Nightly lows will be in the 20s and 30s.

