Q2 Billings Area Forecast: Morning Sun/Afternoon Clouds

BILLINGS — Flat ridging delivering high pressure will keep conditions dry today and help bring daytime temperatures back up to around seasonal as our next system begins to move in from the northwest.

The front begins to kick up showers as early as late Thursday afternoon for our area that will linger on and off through Friday morning. As with our last system, the mountains and foothills will have a better opportunity for snow accumulation due to the upslope flow and available moisture.

Ridging will build up ample high pressure to bring drier and warmer conditions across the weekend. Downslope winds will also bring gusty conditions on Sunday into Monday. Another front is projected to drop through by Monday morning bringing additional chances for rain and snow on Monday and possibly Tuesday.

Today and Thursday will see highs reach the low 50s, cool to the upper 40s to around 50° on Friday, bounce back to the mid to upper 50s on Saturday before hitting the mid to upper 60s on Sunday. Overnight lows will be mainly in the 30s.

