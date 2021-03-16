Q2 Billings Area Forecast: Morning Snow, Cooler this Afternoon

BILLINGS — An upper level low, combined with a cold front that is passing through, gives us a chance at snow showers this morning with a couple of inches already falling along the Sheridan Foothills. The chance for snow shifts slightly west this morning, so Billings will see some flurries before the snow exits to the east later in the morning. As we get into the afternoon and temps reach the 40s, snow could transition to rain, but this should be limited to the southeast corner of the state. The precipitation will push out by later tonight.

As we get into Wednesday, high pressure takes over and dominates the forecast through at least Friday, bringing drier conditions and an uptick in temperatures with 60s by Thursday and we may even flirt with 70° on Friday. Our next system pushes in Saturday, giving Billings a chance for rain or a rain/snow mix during morning.

Daytime highs this afternoon will cool to the mid 40s as we’ll be in the wake of that cold front, but will rebound into the mid 50s tomorrow, low 60s on Thursday, and the upper 60s on Friday. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s.

Weekend highs will slide back down into the low 50s with overnight lows in 30s.

Keep smiling,

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

