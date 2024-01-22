Q2 Billings Area Forecast: Mild week ahead but some short term slippery stuff

BILLINGS — A little bit of freezing drizzle can cause slippery roads and sidewalks especially north and east of Billings. Plus, areas that melted Sunday will refreeze and cause some slick conditions.

Light, freezing drizzle is possible with warmer air aloft and moisture streaming over it. The areas most prone to problems will be in northeastern Yellowstone County and across counties to the north and east of Billings through Monday morning.

Temperatures will be into the teens to mid-20s across southern Montana and northern Wyoming early Monday, then warm to the 30s to low 40s in the afternoon. Overall readings will be a bit cooler than they were on Sunday.

Eastern Montana, particularly from Miles City to Baker and the Dakotas, will be somewhat cooler on Monday. Overall, the week will be warmer than average in generally dry except for some higher elevation snow showers.

Overnight lows will be mainly in the teens and 20s, with highs mainly in the upper 30s to mid-40s through at least the early part of next weekend.