Q2 Billings Area Forecast: Mild and Sunny Today

BILLINGS — Call it the “Luck of the Irish”, but Wednesday turned out to be a gorgeous day… and we are not done yet.

Lots of sunshine and milder than average temperatures will continue today with highs getting into the low 60s. We expect to get even warmer on Friday with highs in the upper 60s and maybe even hitting 70° in Billings.

Winds will pick up from Livingston to Nye today with gusts over 20+ mph, possibly increasing to over 40+ mph on Friday.

A Pacific trough will bring rain and snow to the western part of Montana and the northwest corner of Wyoming Friday morning. This system will push rain into our area as early as late Friday night. Saturday looks to be our best opportunity to get a decent amount of rain. Could total up to half an inch. Sunday aims to be relatively quiet before another system pushes through to deliver a chance at more rain late Monday night into Tuesday.

High pressure takes over on Wednesday, bringing dry conditions back into the forecast.

Highs will hit the low 60s today, upper 60s to around 70 on Friday, then back down into the low 50s for the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the 30s.

