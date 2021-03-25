Q2 Billings Area Forecast: Increasing Clouds/Rain & Snow Late

BILLINGS — We start the day off on a dry note, but moisture will begin to funnel in later this afternoon ahead of a cold front. Once that moisture and the cold front get together, snow showers will kick up late this afternoon in the higher elevations with rain in the lower. Rain and snow will hold on to at least tomorrow morning before moving out later in the afternoon or early evening at the latest.

How much snow are we talking?

Like the system earlier in the week, the mountains and foothills can expect the brunt of the accumulation with 5" + in the mountains and 3-5” across the foothills possible tonight through tomorrow morning. Lower elevations could get around half an inch.

Ridging (high pressure) will start to take over as we get into the weekend, so we can expect dry and warmer conditions for Saturday afternoon and Sunday. Winds will increase Sunday with gusts over 50 mph possible by Monday ahead of another front projected to move through. Drier conditions should return by the middle of next week.

Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s today, upper 50s tomorrow, then upper 60s on Sunday with a good shot to crack 70° here in Billings.

