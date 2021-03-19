Q2 Billings Area Forecast: Increasing Clouds, A Chance at 70° Today

BILLINGS — TGIF!

Dry and warm conditions continue today. In fact, we could see the warmest temperatures of the year so far. There is a legitimate shot for Billings to hit 70° this afternoon. If that happens, it will be the first time we've hit the 70s since back on November 5th when the temperature hit 74°.

The warmer temperatures today will be enhanced by downslope winds sliding off the western mountains and across the foothills out ahead of a cold front set to bring rain to our area as early as late this evening. These winds will also produce gusts over 30 mph from Livingston to Nye this afternoon and evening. This could also cause breezy conditions today in Yellowstone County.

As the aforementioned cold front moves through the region, rain and snow showers will develop in western Montana this morning then move east as the day progresses, reaching the Billings area by early tomorrow morning. Models are estimating around half an inch of rainfall through Saturday night, but some areas could see near 1". Higher elevations could get several of inches of snow. Sunday should be fairly quiet.

Models are projecting a few shortwaves to push through Monday and Tuesday bringing a chance for more rain and possibly some snow, but this doesn't look to be much of a precipitation event. High pressure takes over on Wednesday making it a dry day, but another front is projected to move through the area on Thursday that could bring more rain, snow, or a rain snow mix.

Look for highs in the upper 60s to around 70 today, upper 40s to low 50s Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 30s.

