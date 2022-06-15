Q2 Billings Area Forecast: Here come the wind and then hot

BILLINGS — A deepening, low-moving system across southern Canada brought windy conditions to the area Tuesday, along with a few showers and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures in the mountains have been in the upper 20s and 30s, slowing the snowmelt and helping flood waters recede.

A High Wind Warning around Harlowton and the surrounding area remains in effect until midnight Wednesday, where westerly wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible. The strongest winds on Wednesday will be found over northeastern Montana, where gusts to 50 mph are possible.

High temperatures Wednesday will be in the 60s to lower 70s with low in the 40s the next couple of mornings.

Highs Thursday will be in the 80s, then will reach the 90s to around 100 degrees on Friday and Saturday. Billings will be close to record highs both days.