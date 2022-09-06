Q2 Billings Area Forecast has more wardrobe changes than a 3-act play

BILLINGS — High temperatures Wednesday will break a number of September 6 daily records. Some will deal with the hottest late season readings on record. But big changes are coming.

The evening is dry and warm as high pressure builds back into the region. Morning temperatures will be in the 50s to mid-60s.

Wednesday will be a critical fire weather day with record high temperatures of 95 to 105 widespread, humidity near 10 percent, and gusty southwest winds in the afternoon.

Thunderstorms are expected in the late afternoon and evening hours mainly from Billings to the west, highlighted by strong winds and little rainfall.

A cold front will move into the region late Wednesday night, which will break the hot spell and bring in much cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 80s. Showers are expected over a wide area Thursday.

Friday will be the coolest day in months with highs in the 50s and 60s A warming trend builds in over the weekend.