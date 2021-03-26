Q2 Billings Area Forecast: Few Flurries this Morning, Few Showers this Afternoon

BILLINGS — TGIF!

We wake up this morning with a chance for a few flurries in Billings and a chance for a few isolated rain showers during the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will partially clear as the day progresses.

High pressure brings drier and warmer conditions for the weekend. Downslope winds will bump temperatures up to around 60° on Saturday and 70° on Sunday.

Winds will increase out of the southwest Sunday. Gusts in excess of 60 mph will be possible from Livingston to Nye and Big Timber to Harlowton Sunday night into Monday with 50+ mph gusts not out of the question east of the foothills on Monday including Billings. Hazardous cross winds could make things difficult for travel and outdoor activities. Not only will it be windy, it will be very dry Sunday into Monday, so fire concerns could be elevated. Please refer to local rules and regulations if you plan to do any outside burning.

A low sliding across Canada will sling a cold front through on Monday bringing a chance for rain and snow as temperatures tumble during the day.

Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s today, upper 50s to low 60s tomorrow, and upper 60s to low 70s on Sunday.

Keep smiling!

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

Facebook

Twitter

