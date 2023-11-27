Q2 Billings Area Area: No snow in sight for now. It is all about temperatures

BILLINGS — Temperatures will flux a bit through the week, rising and falling with the wind speed nearer the mountains. But snow seems to have taken the week off.

As brisk winds of 40 to 50 mph gust down the east mountain slopes temperatures will warm during the early part of the work week. Tuesday looks to be the warmest overall with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s for the lower elevations.

Temperatures slip to mainly 30s for highs and teen for lows Wednesday and Thursday, but edge back to more seasonable mid-30s and 40 by the week's end.

We might see at least some light snow scattered in the area by late Friday. But there doesn't appear to be much of a change before that.