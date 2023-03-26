Q2 Billings Are Weather: An all or nothing snowfall

BILLINGS — Our weekend storm system is meant they heaviest snow for some all season, and for areas to the north and East of Billings little or no snow at all.

While reports are far from complete, measurements of two to over 3 feet of snow have been routine for the mountain foothills and higher elevations to the West of Billings. More snow expected especially for the mountains South of Billings including the Bighorn Mountains of northern Wyoming overnight heading into Monday afternoon.

Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings remain into effect from Billings to the West and South, expiring early Monday to the West and Monday afternoon in Southeast Montana northern Wyoming. The higher elevations could see a foot to a foot half of snow in addition to what's already fallen.

Temperatures will be chilly Monday morning with a single digits to teens and to the Eastern plains and low 20s elsewhere. Afternoon readings will remain below seasonal averages all week hitting mainly the 30s for the highs.

As a weather system exits Monday afternoon into the central plains, a drier pattern sets up for Tuesday and Wednesday. By late Wednesday into Thursday another round of rain/snow showers could develop.

The warmest temperatures will likely be early in the weekend with another chance of showers by late Sunday.