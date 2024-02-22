Q2 Billing Area Weather: Feeling like spring almost a month before spring begins

BILLINGS — Montana and Wyoming currently do not reside in the prevailing storm track, and that has allowed us to get more sunshine and above average temperatures. It wasn't as windy for most places today, but that lull in the wind won't last much longer. Wednesday night will be fairly clear with light breezes, and Thursday will be mostly sunny, mild and breezy.

A ridge of high pressure will sit over the northern Rockies from Friday through Sunday, which will continue our warmer-than-average weather trend. We will, however, have stronger wind from below Bozeman Pass and Livingston eastward toward Billings from Friday through at least early Sunday. Gusts over 50 mph will be possible for many areas this weekend.

Although it feels like spring now and it will through the weekend, a drastic change in our weather pattern will occur early next week. Much of Monday we'll likely remain warmer than average, but colder air will be approaching, and we'll have rain turning to snow from Monday to Tuesday. It will feel much more like winter next Tuesday and Wednesday.