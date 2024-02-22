Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billing Area Weather: Feeling like spring almost a month before spring begins

Temperatures Will Remain Above Average Through At Least Next Monday
Jason Stiff
Temperatures Will Remain Above Average Through At Least Next Monday
Posted at 5:52 PM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 20:03:06-05

BILLINGS — Montana and Wyoming currently do not reside in the prevailing storm track, and that has allowed us to get more sunshine and above average temperatures. It wasn't as windy for most places today, but that lull in the wind won't last much longer. Wednesday night will be fairly clear with light breezes, and Thursday will be mostly sunny, mild and breezy.

A ridge of high pressure will sit over the northern Rockies from Friday through Sunday, which will continue our warmer-than-average weather trend. We will, however, have stronger wind from below Bozeman Pass and Livingston eastward toward Billings from Friday through at least early Sunday. Gusts over 50 mph will be possible for many areas this weekend.

Although it feels like spring now and it will through the weekend, a drastic change in our weather pattern will occur early next week. Much of Monday we'll likely remain warmer than average, but colder air will be approaching, and we'll have rain turning to snow from Monday to Tuesday. It will feel much more like winter next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

Download the Q2 Weather app here!