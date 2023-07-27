Q2 Bilings Area Weather: Windy storms continue before heat returns

BILLINGS — Isolated to scattered strong thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening with possible damaging winds with gusts over 45 mph. The strongest storms will move east of Billings through the evening.

A few showers and thunderstorms will linger overnight as a weak cold front drops in from the north. Isolated to scattered strong storms develop again Friday afternoon and evening. In addtion to more possible damaging winds, up to 1 inch hail and heavy rain could devleop under the strongest storms.

Expect storms to start near the mountains during the early afternoon before moving easterly through the evening.

Highs Friday will be the coolest in the short term, reaching mainly the mid-to-lower 80s. Saturdy will nudge a little warmer and then Sunday through Tuesday, expect highs 90 to 95.