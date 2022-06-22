Q2 Bilings Area Weather: Warm during the week and cooling for the weekend

BILLINGS — After a few isolated evening storms Tuesday, the sky will clear and temperatures slip to the 40s to 50s early Wednesday. The coolest readings will be west of Billings.

The upper winds will help warm the temperatures on Wednesday to the upper 70s to even around 90 in a few places. Billings will be in the mid 80s Wednesday afternoon but will approach 90 on Thursday. Expect sunny afternoons and mostly clear evenings.

A Pacific cold front arrives and drops temperatures back into the 70s for Friday through Sunday. Showers and isolated thunderstorms develop Thursday night and continue through Friday.

Saturday is the coolest day in the short term with highs mainly 65 to 75. By Monday and Tuesday, highs return to the 80s. Low stay consistently in the mid 40s to 50s.