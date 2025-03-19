Q2 Bilings Area Weather: Ups and downs and then a big UP

BILLINGS — Weather conditions will yo-yo a lot for now. Here is a breakdown:

Wednesday night: Increasing cloudiness from west to east during the night. Expect gusty winds from Billings to the west with potential gusts up to 60 mph early Thursday morning. There is a Wind Advisory for the Livingston foothills.

Thursday Morning: Snow expected to return to the western mountains. By midday, rain and snow coverage moves off the mountains and pushes across the lower elevations.

Thursday Afternoon and Evening: A brief lull in precipitation may occur in the early afternoon, but a secondary wave by the early evening increases precipitation chances again around sunset. The Bighorn and Pryor mountains will receive light snow, generally less than 3 inches. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible closer to the Dakotas.

Friday: A brief ridge will bring more settled weather Friday, followed by a significant trough late Friday night into Saturday, with gusty winds expected. Potential gusts may exceed 50 mph in Livingston and Nye.

Saturday: Expect rain / snow in lower elevations, particularly near mountain foothills, with potential wet snow accumulations. Snow and wind could spread to Montana's far eastern areas by nightfall. 4-8 inches of snowfall could fall in mountainous regions, with a slight risk of lightning.

Sunday to Wednesday: Drier conditions with isolated rain/snow showers early in the week. By late Tuesday and into Wednesday, expect warmer and drier conditions, with a possibility of temperatures reaching 70°F for the first time this year.