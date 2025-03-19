Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Bilings Area Weather: Ups and downs and then a big UP

Rain, snow and wind fluctuate until temperatures quickly rise
FORECAST WEDNESDAY EVENING MAR 19, 2025
Q2 Weather
FORECAST WEDNESDAY EVENING MAR 19, 2025
FORECAST WEDNESDAY EVENING MAR 19, 2025
Posted
and last updated

BILLINGS — Weather conditions will yo-yo a lot for now. Here is a breakdown:

Wednesday night: Increasing cloudiness from west to east during the night. Expect gusty winds from Billings to the west with potential gusts up to 60 mph early Thursday morning. There is a Wind Advisory for the Livingston foothills.

Thursday Morning: Snow expected to return to the western mountains. By midday, rain and snow coverage moves off the mountains and pushes across the lower elevations.

Thursday Afternoon and Evening: A brief lull in precipitation may occur in the early afternoon, but a secondary wave by the early evening increases precipitation chances again around sunset. The Bighorn and Pryor mountains will receive light snow, generally less than 3 inches. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible closer to the Dakotas.

Friday: A brief ridge will bring more settled weather Friday, followed by a significant trough late Friday night into Saturday, with gusty winds expected. Potential gusts may exceed 50 mph in Livingston and Nye.

Saturday: Expect rain / snow in lower elevations, particularly near mountain foothills, with potential wet snow accumulations. Snow and wind could spread to Montana's far eastern areas by nightfall. 4-8 inches of snowfall could fall in mountainous regions, with a slight risk of lightning.

Sunday to Wednesday: Drier conditions with isolated rain/snow showers early in the week. By late Tuesday and into Wednesday, expect warmer and drier conditions, with a possibility of temperatures reaching 70°F for the first time this year.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

Download the Q2 Weather app here!