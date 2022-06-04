Q2 Bilings Area Weather: Storms for now but an end in sight

BILLINGS — Scattered showers and thunderstorms with the potential of heavy rain move across eastern Montana and northern Wyoming Saturday night. Southeast Montana may see a few stronger cells with some potential for stronger winds and hail. By Sunday morning, a band of rain will be exiting eastern Montana into the Dakotas.

Another round of rain and thunderstorms moves off the mountains and moves eastward. Sunday still has the potential for some heavier rain, but the overall outlook is less threatening for strong to severe storms.

Again on Monday, showers and general thunderstorms will be generated during the afternoon and evening. Tuesday is a transition day as storms become less numerous, and drier and warmer days will follow.

Expect highs in the 60s to mid-70s Sunday, and mainly 60s Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday and Thursday, highs are easily reaching the 70s, and next weekend is trending toward low 80s by the afternoons.