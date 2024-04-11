Q2 Biliings Area Weather: From 70s to snow possible in the next 7 days

BILLINGS — Mild temperatures build in over the next few days, with highs expected in the 70s for most places over the weekend. By the middle of next week, it will be chilly enough for snow.

Brace for chilly Start on Thursday with the lows in the 20s to mid-30s. By the afternoon with a mix of clouds and sun, highs will hit the upper 50s to mid-60s for most of the lower elevations.

Temperatures continue to climb and for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, most of the highs will range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s. Billing should be 70 to 75 each afternoon, with overnight temperatures mainly in the 30s to low 40s for the lower elevations.

Thursday looks to stay mainly dry, but from Friday onward hit miss showers and thunderstorms are possible. There may be some snow for the higher elevations.

Showers become more frequent on Tuesday and if the current pattern holds, highs will be into the upper 30s to 40s by Wednesday. That's chilly enough for areas of snow or rain snow mix.

The current trend keeps us colder than average, with slightly above average precipitation for most of next week.