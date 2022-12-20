Q2 Area Weather: Bitter cold to a warm up nearly as fast as Santa's sleigh

BILLINGS — Some of the coldest air in years reaches us from Thursday morning to Friday morning. By Christmas , you could see snow melting.

Temperatures will begin a downward slide that ends with readings in the 20s to 30s below zero by Thursday morning. Most of the area will stay below zero through Thursday afternoon.

Snow will move across the area Tuesday night through Wednesday. Snowfall may reduce visibility and cause roads to become snow packed and slick. Snowfall amounts will be generally 1 to 3 inches of light powdery snow.

With holiday travel coming up, make sure you are prepared for possible breakdowns or slide offs. Have proper apparel, an emergency kit, check travel conditions, and let someone know your plans.

This will also be a hard time for pets and livestock. Limit exposure to the cold.

Temperatures quickly rebound, reaching highs in the 30s to 40s by Saturday and Sunday for Christmas. Even a rain shower is possible on Christmas Day somewhere in the area.