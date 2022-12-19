Q2 Area Forecast: Billings' coldest temperature in 25 years forecast this week

BILLINGS — The last time a reading of -30°F was recorded at the Billings airport, it was 1997, one of only 4 times a reading that cold or colder has been recorded there. It could happen Thursday morning.

The coldest air mass of the season has begun to edge over the over the region. This frigid air will stay all week, with bitterly cold wind chills of -20 to -45 possible through Friday morning. Temperatures on the thermometer will not move above zero for much of the area from Monday afternoon until Friday.

Snow flurries and areas of freezing fog will occur over much the region through the period. Tuesday night through Wednesday is the best snow making weather with much of the area likely picking up 2 to 4 inches of fresh snow with more in the Beartooths.

Protect pets and livestock. Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle. Limit outdoor exposure, dress in layers and cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in just a matter of minutes at these temperatures.

Temperatures are on track to quickly rebound for Christmas with the 30s to even low 40s possible Saturday and Sunday.

Stay safe!

