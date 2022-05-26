Q2 Billings Area Weather: The weather changes every 2 days

BILLINGS — A few isolated stronger storms develop Thursday evening and again Friday afternoon and evening across southern Montana and northern Wyoming. Gusty winds and small hail are possible, but storms should die off quickly. Best chance of stronger storms is in southeast Montana Friday evening.

Friday is warm for late May with morning temperatures mainly in the 50s and highs in the 70s to low 80s despite increasing clouds. As a cold front moves through, Saturday morning is holding up to the upper 40s and mid-50s but afternoon temperatures back off to the 60s to low 70s with the warmest readings east of Billings.

Both Saturday and Sunday have potential for rain showers and scattered thunderstorms although severe storms are not expected. Sunday starts in the 40s and most highs will be in the 60s.

There are a few unanswered questions for early next week, but right now Memorial Day on Monday and again Tuesday are trending toward cooler and wetter days. Highs both days will be mainly in the upper 40s to 50s. Much of the area could receive 1/2 inch to 3 inches or more in total precipitation from Friday through Tuesday.

Expect snow above 8,000 feet if you are recreating in the mountains.