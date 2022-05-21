Q@ Billings Area Weather: Near record cold to our first 80 degree days

BILLINGS — Some scattered light rain and higher elevation snow showers linger into the evening. With partial clearing overnight, temperatures drop to the mid-20s to mid-30s early Saturday and challenge a few record cold temperatures for May 21.

Billings would have to drop to 31 to tie the daily low record at the airport. Miles City and Sheridan, Wyoming also have forecast lows close to daily records.

Expect isolated to scattered light showers by Saturday afternoon favoring the the higher terrain. Highs will reach the lower to mid 50s.

Mostly clear Saturday night with light easterly winds will result another chance of some record lows and threat of local frost or freeze.

Sunday, precipitation over the mountains west of Billings will spread into the plains late day into the evening. A few thunderstorms could develop with the rain showers.

Highs edge up to the 50s to lower 60s Sunday. Monday through Thursday, afternoon temperatures continue to climb, reaching the 60s early in the week and possibly 80s by Thursday and Friday.