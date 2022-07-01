Possible strong to severe storms each day through the 4th

BILLINGS — A substantial amount of moisture is streaming into the atmosphere from the Gulf of Mexico. Combined with warm afternoon temperatures providing lift and good wind shear, the ingredients are there for strong to severe storms each day through at least Monday for the 4th of July.

The risk factor increases each day with the afternoon and evening hours the most likely for an outbreak. Torrential ran that could cause localized flooding, large hail, or damaging winds are possible with any of these storms in addition to the lightning threat.

Temperatures will be mainly in the 80s each afternoon well into next week with lows in the 50s to low 60s.