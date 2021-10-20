Great check-out-the-full-moon-and-fall-colors forecast

BILLINGS — Wednesday high temperatures a little cooler than average, but a warm up continues through Friday. Afternoon highs will climb to mainly the 60s Thursday and more upper 60s to low 70s reachable by Friday.

Fair weather sticks around through the weekend with highs will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s. A trough moving into the Pacific Northwest by Sunday evening into Monday morning which will bring moisture to the area. That will increase the chance of rain and snow near the mountains west of Billings.

A few showers are possible next week, and it could be a little windy at times. Forecast details by the middle of next week are still unclear.

Billings forecast:

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Easterly wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. West southwest wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Westerly wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62.