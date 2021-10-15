Forget fall...around here we call it the "windy season"

BILLINGS — Winds will increase along the foothills of mountains west of Billings with gusts of 50 mph for places like, Livingston, Nye, and perhaps Big Timber and Harlowton Friday evening through Saturday morning.

Winds will gradually decrease on Saturday as a high pressure ridge shifts to the east.

Highs on Saturday will be mainly the 60s Saturday with 60s to low 70s on Sunday with mainly clear conditions. Temperatures will be cooler with mainly 50s for highs in southeast Montana and parts of northern Wyoming where there is still snow on the ground.

Billings forecast:

Friday night... Mostly clear, with a low around 38. West southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Saturday... Sunny, with a high near 63. West southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Saturday Night... Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday... Sunny, with a high near 69. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night... Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Monday... Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.