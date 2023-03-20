Billings Area Weather: Wintry mix on the 1st day of spring

BILLINGS — Areas of snow will spread across the region Monday night through Tuesday morning. Some travel concerns could develop.

Snow pushes off the Beartooth/Absaroka Mountains Monday evening with a few heavy snow squalls possible around Bozeman Pass eastward to Livingston and Big Timber. Lighter snows expected in the lower lying areas, but roads for the Tuesday morning commute could be slick.

Fog is also a possibility once again along the easternmost counties of Montana extending into the Dakotas early Tuesday. Visibility could be impacted through the morning.

The best chance of snow by Tuesday afternoon is across southeastern Montana and northern Wyoming, including areas close to the Bighorn Mountains. Snow totals will be around 1 to 3 inches in the mountain foothills with light snow in the grassy areas elsewhere.

Temperature stay below seasonal averages, hitting the 30s to low 40s for highs Tuesday and Wednesday with overnight temperatures in the teens and 20s. Thursday and Friday will run a bit warmer with highs hitting the 40s to low 50s.

Another round of possible showers is coming together for Friday afternoon through Saturday, with isolated showers on Sunday. This will drive temperatures back into the 30s to low 40s for highs.