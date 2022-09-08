Billings Area Weather: What goes down must go up - at least for temperatures

BILLINGS — Friday through Saturday morning will be cool. Even chilly at times. Warmer and dry days are waiting at the end of the weekend.

Showers continue through early Friday, with heaviest rainfall over southeast Montana and northern Wyoming. Rain totals will range from a trace to as much as around an inch near Sheridan and the Bighorn mountains.

High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s and 60s. Temperatures Saturday morning will be chilly in the 30s to low 40s. You may want to cover gardens.

A return to warmer and drier weather starts this weekend but not nearly as hot as this past week. Highs are mainly 70s Saturday, 80s Sunday, and 85-90 Monday.