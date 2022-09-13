Billings Area Weather: Wardrobe alert! Sleeves get longer this week

BILLINGS — Smoke will cause haze and some health concerns if you are sensitive to smoke through Tuesday. Then we shift to clouds, cooler afternoons and scattered showers.

Despite a weak cold front Monday evening, high pressure will continue to bring warm and dry weather Tuesday. But the front will trim a few degrees off many of the afternoon highs.

Expect upper 40s to low 50s in the morning and mainly 80s Tuesday afternoon. A few low 90s are possible south of Billings and extending into northern Wyoming.

Showers will be limited to the mountains late Tuesday but move to the lower elevations Wednesday and especially Thursday and Friday. Highs drop to the 70s for most of the area for the rest of the week.

Smoke backs off briefly for some of the Monday evening through Tuesday morning, but expect the haze to return for the afternoon. As the winds shift with the cool down, smoke is againpushed away from the area.