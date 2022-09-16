Billings Area Weather: Showers start the weekend, but warm to end it

BILLINGS — Active weather Friday evening will result in pockets of heavier rain around thunderstorms. Progressively warmer and drier weather follows through Monday afternoon.

Showers and scattered thunderstorms will move across eastern Montana Friday evening and exit into the western Dakotas early Saturday. Much of the area can expect a tenth to quarter-inch of rainfall, with pockets of heavier rain.

Fog will not be widespread, but don't rule it out Saturday morning with any clearing.

Drier conditions build in through the early part of next week. Highs in the mid-to-lower 70s Saturday run about 5 degrees warmer Sunday before reach 80 to 85 for many locations Monday.

The weather pattern turns unsettled and much cooler toward the middle to latter part of next week. The overall details are a bit uncertain, but changes seem likely.