Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot then hotter with record heat possible

BILLINGS — Now comes the heat!

Daytime temperatures head back into the 90s this afternoon and that’s where they will stay for the rest of the week although we may get a brief break on Friday. A few days could reach extreme temperatures, so be sure to limit time outside and stay hydrated if you venture outdoors.

Low humidity will be in place this afternoon. Luckily, winds are expected to be light. Still, be cautious not to cause any sparks as fire weather remains a concern. High pressure will continue to dominate keeping conditions dry through the long Labor Day weekend.

A low sliding across Canada could bring cooler air into the area Friday knocking highs down into the 80s for some. The break from the heat doesn't last as Saturday aims to be our hottest day of the week with record heat possible.

A look ahead to Labor Day shows lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 90s today, 90s (some 100s) Wednesday and Thursday, 80s/90s on Friday, 90s/100s on Saturday, 90s on Sunday then 80s/90s on Monday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s/60s over the next 7 days.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com