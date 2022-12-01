Billings Area Weather: Cold front arrives Thursday. Snow follows Thursday night

BILLINGS — Temperatures will peak early Thursday. Then a quick moving band of snow sweeps across the area late Thursday afternoon through midday Friday creating travel concerns.

Snow is already flying in the Beartooth / Absaroka / Crazy mountain ranges Wednesday evening. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will expand across the area Thursday through Friday morning signaling hazardous travel and winter conditions.

Temperatures in much f the area will begin to warm overnight before sunrise. Most of the warmest readings Thursday will occur early in the day as a cold front drops from the northwest reaching areas north of Billings early in the morning; around Billings before noon; and exiting the region through southeast Montana and northern Wyoming by early afternoon.

Highs will range from the upper 20s to low 30s north of Billings where the front arrives first to the low 40s where the front arrives later in the day.

By Thursday afternoon and evening, a band of snow will move across the area. Expect to 2 to 3 inches with locally heavier totals in the lower elevations from Forsyth to the west, including Billings.

Expect 3 to 6 inches in mountain foothill locations including Red Lodge and Livingston. 1 to 2 feet of snow is possible in the mountains.

Snow will be heaviest and travel the most hazardous from late Thursday evening through early Friday afternoon.