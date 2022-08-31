Billings Area Weather: August is ending, but the heat sticks around

BILLINGS — The first week of September will likely see some daily record highs broken. It may become the hottest early September on record for some communities, including Billings.

Hot conditions will continue for the next seven days at least, with afternoon temperatures in the 95-to-105-degree range. The exception will be Friday when temperatures will be near 90 behind a Thursday evening dry cold front.

Very dry air will heat up quickly in the afternoons and offer some relief with cooler evenings and mornings. Lows will be in the 50s to mid-60s.

Winds on Thursday afternoon will gust to around 25 to 30 mph at times through the afternoon and evening. This will elevate fire concerns, but recent rainfall will keep it from becoming critical.

Don't let off the gas when it comes to hot weather practices: hydration; limit time and the sun and heat; and with school back in session be mindful of any kids or pets you see left in cars.