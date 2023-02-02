Billings Area Forecast: Wind in the west with a chill to the east

BILLINGS — While the wind has backed off near the mountains to the west, it will continue to gust for a few days. Eastern Montana gets cold Thursday.

Strong westerly winds will continue on I-90 from Big Timber to Livingston Thursday to Saturday. The winds will fade and redevelop with gusts up to 60 mph possible at times.

Expect melting snow as temps warm to the upper 30s and 40s over a widespread area each day from Thursday through at least the middle of next week. Lows will be mainly in the upper teens and 20s.

The exception will be Thursday in eastern Montana from around Forsyth to the east and north. A shot of cold air will push highs in the single digits around zero in exteme northeast Montana and the teen to low 20s in Forsyth, Miles City and Baker. Those temperatures rebound quickly on Friday.

Other than a few limited mountain showers, things look dry until at least Tuesday or Wednesday next week.

