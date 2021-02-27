This Will Be A Good Week To Get Your Car Washed

BILLINGS — Full Forecast:

Headlines/Current Conditions (As of 3:00pm Saturday)

Currently in Billings we are in the Upper 20’s, with partly cloudy skies and occasional snow flurries.

In our region:

A few Special Weather Statements have been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Southeastern Montana and Northern Wyoming. Snow bands are moving through the area and could bring with them one to two inches of accumulations in certain areas and make travel difficult. Use caution through this evening if you are out on the roads.

Winter Weather Advisories also in effect until 6 and 7pm for the Billings area and for areas near Sheridan, WY. Could see 2 to 4 inches of snow in the afternoon, and roads could be slippery with reduced visibility.

Northeastern Wyoming along the South Dakota border however has a Winter Weather Advisory in place till 11pm tonight. Could see 3 to 6 inches in some spots. Use caution if in the area.

Western Montana:

Snow also possible in Southwestern Montana and Northwestern Wyoming through tonight.

Tonight:

Temps will drop down into the single digits and teens throughout the region with a possible lingering snow shower, though no major accumulation is expected.

Tomorrow (Sunday):

Sunday starts the warming trend as warmer air starts moving back into the region.

Most of us jump into the mid to upper 30’s and even low to mid 40’s with sunny skies.

But winds will start to pick up again, especially around Big Timber, Livingston and Harlowton. Could see winds gusting 50-55 mph.

Monday - Saturday:

Monday, winds will continue throughout the morning for much of the region and we continue to on our warming trend.

The rest of the week looks dry with every day getting a little warmer.

We should be into the 50’s by Tuesday.

By next weekend, we could be well into the upper 50’s and even flirting with a 60!

This will be a great week to get your car washed!

