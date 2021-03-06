The Week Ahead Looks Mild

BILLINGS — Full Forecast:

Headlines/Current Conditions (As of 3:00pm Saturday)

Mostly cloudy skies at the moment with temps in the upper 50’s and low 60’s. Very Mild.

Red Flag Fire Warnings in effect for parts of Eastern, Northeastern and Central Montana, including Glendive and Jordan areas till 8pm tonight. Low humidity, winds gusting to around 30mph and warmer temperatures. Please use caution if outside starting a fire in this region.

Red Flag Fire Warnings in effect as well for all of Northeastern Wyoming, including Gillette and the Black Hills areas till 7pm. Again, higher temps, low humidity's and wind gusting up to 45 mph. Please be aware.

Tonight:

Partly Cloudy and in the 30’s for most of us.

Tomorrow (Sunday):

A little cooler tomorrow but highs will still be above normal in the mid to upper 50’s. Partly Cloudy skies and mild.

Monday – Saturday:

Temps will still be in the 50’s on Monday, but a front moves in Monday Afternoon/evening, bringing with it cooler temperatures with even a chance of rain and or snow.

Tuesday is the best shot for moisture, though this is not supposed to be a major system at all. 30% chance of any precipitation here in Billings. Rain most likely in the lower elevations and plans, while the mountains may see a few inches.

Wednesday, things will stay relatively mild here in billings, but a system may move up from Colorado and bring several inches of snow to Northeastern WY, including Sheridan County and right along the MT boarder before it pushes into SD.

By next weekend though, we are all mostly back to sunny skies and temps in the low 50’s.

